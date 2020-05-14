SHELBYVILLE- John William Aldridge, Jr., 46, of Shelby County, died on Wednesday, the 6th day of May, 2020, at Masonic Home of Shelbyville. A native of Shelbyville, he was a member of the Shelby Christian Church. Fishing was his favorite pastime.
His survivors include his parents, John and Sheila Aldridge of Shelby County; his brother, Evan Aldridge of Louisville; and his aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Services will be private and interment will be in the Bagdad Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Brain Injury Alliance of Kentucky, 7321 New LaGrange Road, Suite 100, Louisville, Kentucky 40222, or to Hosparus, 3532 Ephraim McDowell Drive, Louisville, Kentucky 40205. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville and online condolences may be expressed at www.halltaylorfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Sentinel-News on May 8, 2020