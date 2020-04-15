John Russell Bastin, 49 of Pleasureville died Sunday, April 12, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Janet (Clubb) Bastin.
He was survived by his wife Chasidy (Heightchew) Bastin of Pleasureville; children Sara Kate, Sydney Grace & Timothy Tyler Bastin all of Pleasureville; father Russell Bastin of Pleasureville; sisters Amanda Ott (Jeffrey) of Pleasureville and LeeAnn Gamble (Josh) of Shelbyville; and brother Joseph B. Bastin (Donna) of Smithfield.
A private funeral service will be at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home, officiated by Bro. Charlie O'Neal.
Burial will be in Pleasureville Cemetery.
Form of Contributions may be given to John's children's college fund.
Arrangements entrusted to Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home.
Published in The Sentinel-News on Apr. 15, 2020