John Rollins Burwell III, 79, died Wednesday, October 2, 2019 in Louisville, Kentucky.
He was an avid fisherman and golfer. He loved horse racing and he loved to cook. He also held a pilot's license and a SCUBA certification.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Homer Burwell and Ruth Cottrell Gant; his daughter, Patricia Lynne Burwell; and his brother, Terrance Burwell.
He is survived by his best friend and long-time companion, Belinda Shouse; his daughters, MiChele Burwell Herrera (Dr. Pedro Herrera, MD), Donna Burwell-Barton (Casper Barton); Chelsea A. Boudreau-Burwell; Lydia Rose Boudreau-Burwell; his grandsons, Geoffrey A. Burwell, John J. Burwell, Jason M. Doty; his great grandsons, Ethan A. Burwell-Nguyen, Isaiah M. Doty, as well as many friends.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to American Kidney Foundation or the American Lung Foundation.
Published in The Sentinel-News on Oct. 4, 2019