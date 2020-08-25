1/
John "Gold Man" Clark
SHELBYVILLE- John S. "Gold Man" Clark, 58, of Shelbyville died Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at Clifton Oaks in Louisville.
Born in Shelbyville, he was the son of the late Curtis Burnam and Ona Lucille Whitehouse Clark.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Patricia Lou Clark, and his brother, Donald Ray Clark.
He is survived by his brother, Jim Clark (Shirley Ann) of Frankfort; and his sister, Annette Swann of Louisville.
Funeral services will be private with the Rev.Bill George officiating. Interment will be in the Grove Hill Cemetery in Shelbyville. Visitation was Aug. 22, 2020.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the WHAS Crusade for Children, 520 West Chestnut Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville and online condolences may be expressed at www.halltaylorfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Sentinel-News from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
