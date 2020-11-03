John Reid Davis passed away from complications of Parkinson's disease on Tuesday, November 3, 2020.

Born in North Vernon Indiana, John graduated from North Vernon High School then Rose Hulman Institute of Technology College of Terre Haute, IN. John played football for the college.

John served in the U.S. Army ROTC at Rose Hulman and continued his service after graduation for two additional years stationed in Fort Benning, GA.

John spent much of his adult life in Shelbyville KY and was employed with Roll Forming of Shelbyville, Ky and Leggett & Platt of Simpsonville, KY with various mechanical engineering roles for industrial production and research & development. He made significant contributions to several industrial patents throughout his career.

John was active within the community of Shelbyville, Ky having leadership roles for the Rotary Club, the Chamber of Commerce, and leading a successful effort to name Shelbyville as an All Kentucky City in the late nineteen seventies. He coached youth football, helped introduce, launch, and coach youth soccer for Shelby County Parks; A den leader for the local scouts chapter. His favorite hobbies were running, golf, and fly fishing. He attended the First Presbyterian Church of Shelbyville, KY.

John was preceded by his parents, Cyrus E. And Marguerite Boles Davis and stepsister, Diana M. Webster Matz.

He is survived by his loving wife of sixty years Sue Ann Schnaiter Davis of Shelbyville, KY; sibling Mary Sue Lauth of Findlay, OH; children, John Cyrus Davis of Denver, CO, Clifton Reid Davis of Littleton, CO, Nancy Sue Kasey of Shelbyville, KY; grandchildren Janis & Maya Lemaster, Paige & Sydney Davis.

Visitation will be from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at the Shannon Funeral Home in Shelbyville, Kentucky. There will be a private funeral service on Monday, November 9 at the funeral home.

Donations in memory are suggested to benefit Awake Ministries in Shelbyville, KY (Veterans Village) and the Parkinson Support Center of Kentuckiana. John Davis was a young onset Parkinson patient and courageously lived with Parkinson's disease for thirty seven years.

