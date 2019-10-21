Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Long. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

John F. Long, beloved husband of 59 years of Esther Jo Morris Long, passed away surrounded by his family on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at the age of 85 in Louisville. He was born in Louisville to the late Mary Kate Cotter Long and Frank V. Long. John attended St. Xavier High School and graduated from Shelbyville High School in 1952. He attended the University of Kentucky. He served in the Army from 1956-1958 where he was stationed in Germany. He was manager of Gro-Green fertilizer plant and retired as regional sales manager from Agri Pro Seed Co. He was an avid U.K. Wildcat fan and was a season ticket holder of both football and basketball for over 30 years.



Besides his wife, John is also survived by his beloved children, his daughter, Marjorie Ann Grimshaw (Gary), of LaGrange; his sons, Joseph Edward Long of Shelbyville; John Patrick Long of Louisville and special grandsons, Daniel Baker, Joseph V. Long, Joshua M. Long and Curtis "Chip" Goins, III. Other survivors include his sister, Mary Ann Krebs; his nieces, Catherine Krebs Rice (David); Julia Krebs; three great nieces and one great nephew.



Visitation will be 10 pm-6 pm Saturday, October 19, 2019 and Sunday, October 20th from 12 pm-4 pm at the Shannon Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 11 am Monday, October 21, 2019 at the Shelbyville Church of the Annunciation with burial at Grove Hill Cemetery.



Expressions of sympathy may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or WHAS Crusade for Children, 520 W. Chestnut Street, Louisville, KY 40202.

