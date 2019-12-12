Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Mathis Sr.. View Sign Service Information Shannon Funeral Service - Shelbyville 1124 Main St. Shelbyville , KY 40065 (502)-633-1266 Send Flowers Obituary

John S. Mathis, Sr., age 80, born November 30, 1939, went to be with his Lord on December 10, 2019. He was the son the late C. Lewis Mathis, Sr. and Mary Stuart Maddox Mathis. He is survived by his four children, John S. Mathis, Jr., C.T. Mathis (Sandy), Mary Lea Mathis Akmon (Allen) and Ann Wilson Mathis Phalen (Jeff); his ten grandchildren, Henry, Lucy, Caleb, Gabby, CJ, Trey, Taylor Lea, Matson, Katie, and Lila Jane; his brother C. Lewis Mathis, Jr. (Jan); his sister, Lea Wallace Mathis McMullan Anderson (Ken); and many nieces and nephews, cousins and many friends.



John was a graduate of Shelbyville High School (class of 1958) and a graduate of the University of Kentucky in 1963. He was a member of Kappa Alpha social fraternity and a Kentucky Colonel. He was a member of the Kentucky Air National Guard and served on active duty during the Pueblo Crisis.



Most of his working career was spent in the financial services industry, both in commercial and investment banking. He was past President and CEO of Citizens Union Bank and a founding member of Citizens Union Bancorp (the parent company of CUB). After retiring from banking, he became an investment banker and was involved in securing financing.



While with CUB, John served in many capacities in the community. He was President of the Rotary Club, President of the Chamber of Commerce, a member of the hospital board, a member of the Shelby County A&M Board, a member of the Shelby County Industrial and Development Foundation Board, a member of the Shelbyville Country Club Board, a Boy Scout Leader, and a deacon and Sunday school teacher at First Christian Church.



John was a very outgoing personality who never met a stranger and who tried to help, in some way, everyone he met or knew. He had a friendly smile, a firm hand shake and an amusing story for everyone. He loved the Lord and tried to indicate this by the way he treated people from all walks of life regardless of race, creed, color, religion, politics, educated, or uneducated. He had many friends from all walks of life and had a genuine love for people.



Funeral services are 2 p.m. Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at the Shannon Funeral Home with Rev. Howard Griffith officiating. Visitation is 10 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home. Burial will be at Grove Hill Cemetery.

