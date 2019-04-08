John Montgomery, Jr., age 71, died Friday, April 5, 2019 at his residence in Shelbyville, KY. John was a minister, Bible teacher, and missionary.
|
He was preceded in death by his parents, John Ward Montgomery, Sr. and Helen Tichenor Montgomery. He is survived by his wife, Patsy "Pat" Simpson Montgomery of Shelbyville; his son, Samuel Montgomery (Tiffany) of Shelbyville; his grandson, Zachary Montgomery of Shelbyville; and his brother, Robert "Bob" Maurice Montgomery (Bari), of Birmingham, AL.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements will be made available through Shannon Funeral Service.
In honor and memory of his life, donations may be made to Sparrow Missions at www.sparrowmissions.com/give or to Open Doors at www.opendoorsusa.org
Shannon Funeral Service - Shelbyville
1124 Main St.
Shelbyville, KY 40065
502-633-1266
Published in The Sentinel-News from Apr. 8 to Apr. 10, 2019