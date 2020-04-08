Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Quire. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

John A. Quire, 86, of Shelbyville passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.



He was retired from General Electric and after his retirement painted many houses in Shelby County over the years. He was a veteran of the U S Army.



He was an avid UK fan and loved the outdoors.



He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Loretta Hinton Quire; his daughters, Debra Williams; Yvonne Meeks (Eddie); Tish Roberts (Mike); his grandchildren, Erika Williams (David); Jennifer Houchin (Greg); Deana Poore (Colby); EmmyLou Medley (Ben); Jimmy Jon Meeks (Kayla); and 9 great grandchildren, all of Shelbyville.



Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hosparus Health, 3532 Ephraim McDowell Drive, Louisville, KY 40205.



Due to the current COVID-19 situation, and upon recommendation from the CDC for funeral homes, a PRIVATE funeral service will be held for John Quire. Though services are limited to immediate family members only, please feel free to sign the on-line guestbook or send a private condolence message through our website.



Shannon Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

