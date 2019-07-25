John A. Shehan, age 63, died Tuesday, July 23, 2019 in Louisville, Kentucky.
He farmed his whole life; he loved yard sales, flea markets and auctions. He was an avid UK fan.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John & Mattie Shehan.
He is survived by his wife of 41 1/2 years, Dana Shehan of Finchville; his sons, John Shehan (Tiffany) of Columbia, Scott Shehan of Finchville, Kevin Shehan of Simpsonville, Alex Shehan (Ariel) of Taylorsville; his brother, Donald Shehan; his sister, Diane Shehan; his grandchildren, Jahlen, John C., Paisley, Cameron, Leighlynn, Kayden, Bella, and Carson.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 27, 2019 at the Shannon Funeral Home in Shelbyville, Kentucky. Visitation will be held from 2-8 p.m. on Friday, July 26, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will be at Valley Cemetery in Taylorsville, Kentucky.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Kosair's Children's Hospital 231 E Chestnut St, Louisville, KY 40202.
Published in The Sentinel-News from July 25 to July 26, 2019