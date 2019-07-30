John "Johnny" W. Stivers, 73, died Monday, July 29, 2019 at the Norton Brownsboro Hospital in Louisville. He was a native of Shelby County.



He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Rosa Stivers of Shelbyville; his son, Quentin Quire (Sarah Ross) of Bagdad; his daughters, Angie Allen (Eddie) and Lisa Stratton, both of Shelbyville; his brothers, Jesse Stivers (Linda) of Frankfort, Jerry Stivers (Renee) of Shelbyville, and Charlie Stivers of Shelby County; and his sisters, Margie Jamison (Dennis) of Tennessee, Brenda Barron of Shelby County, Wanda Kucher (Brian) of Shelby County, and Elaine Render of Shelby County.



At this time, there are no services scheduled.



Expressions of sympathy may be made to Tyson's Chance or the Shelby County Humane Society.



Shannon Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.

