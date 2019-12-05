Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jon Kresin. View Sign Service Information Webb Funeral Home - Shelbyville 1144 W. Main Shelbyville , KY 40065 (502)-633-3750 Visitation 9:30 AM Webb Funeral Home - Shelbyville 1144 W. Main Shelbyville , KY 40065 View Map Service 11:00 AM Church of Annunciation Send Flowers Obituary

Jon Charles "J.C." Kresin, 59, formerly of Shelbyville, died at his home in Florence on Thursday, November 28, 2019. A native of Shelbyville, he was the son of Dr. Jon W. Kresin and the late Charleen Anderson Kresin. He was a graduate of Shelby County High School and attended the University of Kentucky for two years. He briefly served in the U.S. Marine Corps, prior to receiving an honorable discharge for medical reasons. As he was growing up, he was a member of the Shelbyville Country Club Swim Team and the Dive Team. He later became the coach of both these teams. He began work at age 14 at Claudia Sanders Dinner House, which started his career in the restaurant field. He worked in several restaurants as a server and bartender. He later held supervisory positions in the retail grocery business at Aldiâ€™s and Fresh Market. In his leisure time, he enjoyed crafts with the girls, watching his son play baseball, swimming and spending time at the beach. He was an avid UK fan and enjoyed Cincinnati Reds baseball. He was a member of St. Agnes Catholic Church in Fort Wright and was a former member of Church of the Annunciation in Shelbyville.



Survivors include his wife of 24 years, Mary Ann Richardson Kresin of Independence; two daughters, Jeanell Charleen Kresin and Michelle Ann Kresin, both of Independence; one son, Jon Michael Kresin of Independence; his father, Jon W. (Mary) Kresin, D.V.M. of Shelbyville; his brother, Tom (Carol) Kresin of Centerville, OH; one granddaughter, Camilla Rose Kelso of Independence; two nieces, Ashley Hovey and Anastasia Kresin, both of Centerville, OH and one cousin, Ross Webb of Shelbyville.



Funeral mass was held Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Church of the Annunciation with Rev. Fr. Mike Tobin officiating. Burial followed at Grove Hill Cemetery.



Expressions of sympathy may be made to Alzheimerâ€™s Association in memory of Lou Richardson (his father-in-law) or Church of Annunciation Building Fund.



Arrangements have been entrusted to Webb Funeral Home.

