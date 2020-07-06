Jon McCain

Jon Edward McCain, 82, of Lawrenceburg passed away Friday, July 3, 2020.



He was a member of Living Waters Church. He was a veteran of the US Marines. He was a member of The Good News Gospel Quartet. He owned and operated a variety of businesses and was a retired director of Kentucky Mortgage Brokers Association.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Doris Whitworth McCain and his brother, Joseph McCain.



He is survived by his son, Mark McCain (Georgeianne) of Lawrenceburg; daughter, Molly McCain of Lawrenceburg; his sister, Judith Dowell, New Bruanfells, TX; his 3 grandchildren, Jennifer McCain Barnett of Stanton; Katie McCain Hicks of Lawrenceburg; Zachary McCain of Frankfort and 6 great grandchildren.



Memorial service will be 1:00 P.M. Friday, July 10, 2020 at the Shannon Funeral Home with Rev. Jeff Eaton and Lewis Mathis officiating. Visitation will be after 10:00 A.M. until time of service.



Expressions of sympathy may be made to Living Waters Church, 5425 Frankfort Road, Shelbyville, KY 40065.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store