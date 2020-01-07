Jonathan 'Jon' Graves, 56, of Bowling Green passed away Jan. 1, 2020 at The Medical Center at Bowling Green.
Jon was born March 31, 1963 to the late Roy 'Jack' Graves and Dorothy (Smith) Graves.
He was also preceded in death by his sister, Betty Grubbs (Guy) of Waddy and Kim Graves Schultz of Mississippi.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife of 34 years, Judy Graves; daughters Janna and Joanna Graves; brothers Roy Graves (Denise) of Floyds Knobs, Ind., and Gregg Graves of Pensacola, Fla.
A celebration of Jon's life was Jan. 5.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to the , Hospice of Southern Kentucky, or Hosparus.
Published in The Sentinel-News from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020