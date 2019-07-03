Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Joseph Morell (Joe) Beach died on June 22, 2019, at age 100, after a full, creative life as teacher, musician, choirmaster, carpenter, luthier, husband, father, grandfather, and inspiration to all who knew him. He also had one fantastic vegetable garden. He is survived by son Larry Beach (Carol) and daughter Eva Beach Ching (Carl), four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Virginia Louise Casey Beach (2001), of Shelbyville, his brother Richard Beach, and his devoted sister Eva Katherine Beach Touster.



As a legacy, "Mr. Beach" leaves a multitude of professional and lay musicians who continue his life's work of spreading the joy of music. Former students refer to him as "Our Mr. Holland". He also leaves an immense collection of fine wood art, everything from large furniture pieces to the most delicate inlay, along with tons of games and puzzles, much of it given to friends and family.



Joe was born in Paducah, Kentucky, to Joseph Hill and Louise Williams Beach. He received a BA in Music from Murray State College and a Master's in Music from the Cincinnati Conservatory. While teaching in the Shelby County Schools, he played viola in the Louisville Orchestra under Robert Whitney. His professional life was interrupted by service in the Marines, Pacific Theater, during WW II. When he returned to Shelbyville, he began creating string programs in several Shelby County schools, designing half-time shows for the Shelby County High School marching band, directing the choir at First Baptist Church and setting up a repair shop for stringed instruments. He also assembled and conducted an annual community Messiah performance composed of many of the Shelby County church choirs.



In 1952, the family moved to Lexington, where Joe and fellow musician Joe Pival began building a first-class string program for the Fayette County public schools. They trained many young music teachers to sustain those programs and taught generations of kids to love music, and to pass it on.



He will be missed.

Published in The Sentinel-News on July 3, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sentinel-News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close