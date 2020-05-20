Joseph Bland

Joseph Bland, 79, of Shelbyville, died Monday, May 18, 2020 at the Hosparus In-Patient Unit in Louisville. He was a native of Nelson County.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Dan and Myrtle Bland; his sisters, Evelyn Bland, Mary Beach, Beola Beach, and Beatrice Howard; and his wife, Sarah Bland.

He is survived by his daughter, Barbara Ann Clay of Richmond; and his sisters, Della Howard of Waddy.

The family is planning to have memorial service in the future.

Shannon Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Sentinel-News on May 20, 2020
