Service Information Shannon Funeral Service - Shelbyville 1124 Main St. Shelbyville , KY 40065 (502)-633-1266

Joseph Grant Hays passed away peacefully at his home on April 9, 2020. Grant was born on March 24, 1949 to William and Ann Hays.



Grant graduated from Shelbyville High School in 1967. In high school, Grant played basketball, football, and tennis. He was a natural athlete. He could bowl, swim, and run. Whatever sport he put his mind to, he worked single-mindedly to perfect. When he was satisfied with his achievement, he went on to the next thing. For Grant it was the journey that mattered most. Grant attended and graduated from the University of Kentucky where he was a member of the Sigma Chi fraternity. After college, he biked across the United States coast to coast, a journey he documented with many pictures and audio recordings.



Grant taught school in Shelby County. He coached the high school girls golf and tennis teams. He taught some of the most difficult and challenging students in the system. He treated his students with compassion, respect, and care. He worked hard to try to reach and connect with his studentsâ€"to show them the world and their potential place was so much more than they currently knew. Grant's fellow teachers remember him fondly and will miss him.



Grant lived the life he wanted to live. There are very few of us that manage to pull that off. If the thought crossed your mind that it was "not the life I wanted to live", that's point. It was his life. Grant ate too much, partied too much, and well, I was about to say dated too much. But as that thought crossed my mind, I heard Grant's voice say, "Ainâ€™t no such thing old buddy." That said, he wonâ€™t leave behind a string of broken hearts. Rather, there will be indeterminate number of women across the country who'll let a sly smile play across their lips when they think of Grant.



Spiritual and spiritualistic (in the liquid sense), Grant was not religious. He believed that the universe was too big, too grand, too unexplained to fit with the narrow and restrictive confines of any religion's doctrine. But Grant enjoyed talking and arguing religion and politics and many of the nuts and bolts of being human that many find impolite topics of conversation. That is, like a great comedian, he would share those moments of frailty and stupidity that are the same time hilarious and deeply embarrassing. Indeed, I can't think of an example of the latter that I would be bold enough to share here.



When his parents began to decline physically, Grant moved in with them and cared for them until they passed. The loss of his mother hit Grant particularly hard.



He was kind, thoughtful, and could be touchingly sentimental, especially when it came to his mother and the kindness of others. Grant liked to play corny jokes and wear silly clothes or hats to parties to make others laugh. He was a steadfast Big Blue fan, especially basketball.



He leaves behind Jeanette McConnell, Grant's housemate, companion, and backgammon and Yahtzee opponent; two friends, Bill Mills and Ben Mills, who were as close as brothers to him; his sister-in-law Jeannie Hays; and his two brothers Bill Hays, Jr. and Hite Hays. Not healing the estrangement that developed later in life between Grant and his brothers may have been Grant's only real regret.



Grant was a friend to many and enemy to few. He was my cousin. And he will be greatly and forever missed.



In accordance with Grant's wishes cremation was chosen and there will be no services. Shannon Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

