Joseph Byron Henderson of Simpsonville, Kentucky lived an action-packed, adventure-filled 76 years. On the morning of March 11, 2020, he passed away peacefully at home among family and friends after a 6+ year battle with cancer.



Born in Wichita, Kansas on January 25th, 1944 to Lois Belle (Houston) and James A. Henderson. Joe was an All American swimmer and runner in high school and college and attended both the University of Southern California and Kansas University. He obtained his Juris Doctor degree from the University of Kansas. Joe served his country for 25 years in the FBI; serving in Detroit, Chicago, Kansas City, Los Angeles, and Louisville. After retirement from the FBI, he founded a private investigative firm that operated successfully in Louisville for another 25 years.



For the past 10 years he generously, and with great dedication and pleasure, served the community of the Cardinal Club subdivision of Simpsonville as the beloved President of the Cardinal Club Estates Homeowners Association.



Courageous, charismatic, smart and creative, with a lifelong love of motorcycles that led to many adventures all across the country, he expressed himself in writing and photography, loved to travel, and as an avid golfer could often be found on the course with friends. His quick wit, positivity, goofy sense of humor and sly jokes will be missed by all who knew him.



Joe is loved, adored, and survived by his loving wife Julie Harper, his son David (Jennifer Desmarais) Henderson, his daughter Susan (Chris Vaorin) and his two delightful grandchildren, Sebastian and Charly, as well as his older brother James H. Henderson, nephews James L. (Jennifer) Henderson, and Chris (Claire) Henderson; grand nephews Ian and Ben Henderson and grand nieces, Lane and Lauren Henderson and houseful of pets, and many, many loving friends.



A celebration of his remarkable life will be planned at a later date. In the meantime, you should remember him fondly and enjoy some of his favorite things â€" a good glass of Kentucky bourbon and a beautiful sunset on the back deck, a fine cigar, redskin Spanish peanuts, day-old Krispy Kremes and Nilla Wafers.



You can send cards and remembrances to: Joe Henderson, P.O. Box 22, Simpsonville KY 40067

