Joseph Mallin, age 77, of Shelbyville, passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019 in Louisville.
He gave more than 20 years of service, in various roles, to the Boy Scout organization in Illinois. After moving to Kentucky he enjoyed helping customers during his 5+ years of employment at Lowe's in Shelbyville. He liked to work on computers as a hobby and he was a connoisseur of cookies. He loved his grandchildren. When they were little he could be often be found playing along side of them on the floor.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Mallin of Shelbyville; his sons, Ed Mallin of Hoffman Estates, IL and Jason Harbst (Stacy) of Shelbyville; his daughter, Laurie Henrikson (Don) of Dixon, IL; his sister, Joan McBroom; and his grandchildren, Paige Harbst, Tyler Harbst, and Suzann Lathrop.
In accordance with the family's wishes, cremation was chosen with no services at this time. Shannon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Published in The Sentinel-News from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019