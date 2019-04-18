Joseph Moore

Obituary
Joseph L. â€œJodyâ€ Moore, 76, of North Augusta, S.C., died Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, Ga. A native of Shelbyville, he was the son of the late Robert and Emma Shannon Moore.

He is survived by two daughters, Sherry Hagler and Lesa Moore; and one sister, Gloria Jean (Johnny) Walker, all of Shelbyville.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m., Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Webb Funeral Home with visitation after 11 a.m. Rev. Robert M. Marshall, Sr. will officiate. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Webb Funeral Home.
Published in The Sentinel-News from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2019
