Mount Eden- Joseph "Joe" Kendrick Mudd, 87, died March 6, 2019 at Norton Brownsboro Hospital.
He is survived by his sons Joseph R. Mudd and Stuart Mudd, his daughters Lisa Mudd and Ann Ballard Palmer.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Monday, March 11, 2019 at the Church of the Annunciation. Visitation will be at Hall-Taylor Funeral Home in Shelbyville from 2-7 p.m. Sunday, March 10, 2019, with a prayer service at 7.
Interment will follow in Grove Hill Cemetery. Expressions of Sympathy may take the form of contributions to or Mass of the Air.
Published in The Sentinel-News on Mar. 8, 2019