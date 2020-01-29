Joseph Allen Robertson, III, 79, of Waddy passed away Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 in Frankfort.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Redmon Robertson; his parents, Joseph Allen, Jr. and Leila Vada Merchant Robertson and his sister, Anna Vaughn Schulmerich.
He is survived by his son, Allan Robertson (Becky) of Frankfort; daughter, Susan Meyer (Andy) of St. Joseph, MO; and stepson, Walter Scott Martin of Taylorsville.
A memorial service will be 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020 at the Shannon Funeral Home. Visitation will be after 4 p.m. until time of service.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hosparus, P. O. Box 35415, Louisville, KY 40232.
Published in The Sentinel-News on Jan. 29, 2020