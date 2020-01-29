Joseph Robertson III

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Robertson III.
Service Information
Shannon Funeral Service - Shelbyville
1124 Main St.
Shelbyville, KY
40065
(502)-633-1266
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
4:00 PM
Shannon Funeral Service - Shelbyville
1124 Main St.
Shelbyville, KY 40065
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
6:00 PM
Shannon Funeral Service - Shelbyville
1124 Main St.
Shelbyville, KY 40065
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Joseph Allen Robertson, III, 79, of Waddy passed away Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 in Frankfort.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Redmon Robertson; his parents, Joseph Allen, Jr. and Leila Vada Merchant Robertson and his sister, Anna Vaughn Schulmerich.

He is survived by his son, Allan Robertson (Becky) of Frankfort; daughter, Susan Meyer (Andy) of St. Joseph, MO; and stepson, Walter Scott Martin of Taylorsville.

A memorial service will be 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020 at the Shannon Funeral Home. Visitation will be after 4 p.m. until time of service.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hosparus, P. O. Box 35415, Louisville, KY 40232.
Published in The Sentinel-News on Jan. 29, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.