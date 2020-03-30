Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce Jensen. View Sign Service Information Hall-Taylor Funeral Home 1185 Main Street Shelbyville , KY 40065 (502)-633-1655 Send Flowers Obituary

PEYTONA - Joyce H. Jensen, 97, of Peytona, died on Saturday, the 28th day of March, 2020, at Crestview Center. Born in Louisville, she was the daughter of the late John Embry Heins, Sr., and Mary Josephine Gerber Heins, and the Widow of Al Jensen, Jr. Growing up in Louisville, she learned to swim in the Ohio River, and survived the 1937 flood when the river damaged her family's home and business. She was a 1940 graduate of Shawnee High School and she was a member of the Parkland Christian Church. Her life was dedicated to her family and working with her late husband in the operation of their family business, Al Jensen Distributor, Inc. In addition to her parents and children, she was preceded in death by her son, William Alex Jensen III, her daughter Patty Marshall, and her great-great-granddaughter, Kinsley Gilbert.



A devoted mother and grandmother, her survivors include her daughters, Sandy Gilbert and Martha Ferrell and her husband, Kenneth, all of Peytona, Kathy Samples-Fenton and her husband, John, of Simpsonville, and Carol Griffith and her husband, Gregg, of Shelbyville; her sixteen grandchildren, twenty great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.



Memorial services will be conducted at a later date. Interment in the Grove Hill Cemetery in Shelbyville will be private. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the WHAS Crusade for Children, 520 West Chestnut Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville and online condolences may be expressed at

