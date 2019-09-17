SHELBYVILLE- Joyce Tipton Kingsolver, 60, died Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, at Norton Brownsboro Hospital in Louisville.
Born in Shelbyville she is survivored by her children, Joy Ritchie of Louisville, Bryan Tipton (Shannon) of Pleasureville, Holly Callaghan (Bryan), of Owenton, and Nicholas Kingsolver of Shelbyville; her parents, Renzy and Nellie Tipton of Shelbyville; her brother, Garland Tipton of Shelbyville; and her sisters, Marilyn Tipton of Louisville and Vicky Tipton of Shelbyville.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville, with Rev. Jesse Baxter officiating. Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1:45 p.m., Thursday, at Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville.
Interment will be in the Cropper Cemetery.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville and online condolences may be expressed at www.halltaylorfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Sentinel-News from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019