Judith "Judy" Ann Sharp Wiley, 76, of Frankfort, passed away at her home on Monday, March 11, 2019.
She was a previous member of both Highland Baptist Church and later on in life, Frankfort First Church of the Nazarene. Everyone that met her loved her. She had a kind heart and everyone around her felt it.
Born in Shelbyville, she was retired from the State of Kentucky. Wanting something to do after retirement, she went on to retire from the lunchroom at Franklin County High School, as well.
Judy was born on May 13, 1942, to the late Kenneth Beard Sharp and Clara Stone Sharp. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Norma Duvall (Tracy) and brother, Norman Sharp (Buzzy), as well as a son, Robert Tindle, III.
Judy is survived by her loving husband, Samuel Wiley of Frankfort; son, Donald Tindle (Barb) of Fayetteville, Ohio; daughters, Lisa Simpson (Chris) of Clearwater, Florida; and Karen Sharp (Scott) of Shelbyville, Kentucky.
She was a grandmother to 8 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
Services were held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at 10:00 a.m with Bro. Bob Karsner officiating. Burial followed at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Woodford County. The family received friends at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 13, 2019.
Serving as pallbearers will be Scott Sharp, Jonathan Allen, Steven Duncan, Kevin Tindle, Amy Tindle Walker, and Fred Allen. Honorary pallbearers will be Eula Master, Bernetta (Nettie) Abbott, Regina Cox, Stacy Barnett, Nancy Harrod, Faye Courtney, and Ann Bentley.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Bluegrass Hospice Care, 663 Teton Trail, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601.
