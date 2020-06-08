Judy Fleming
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Judy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judy Black Fleming, 74, of Shelbyville passed away Friday, June 5, 2020 in Louisville after a brief illness.

She worked in banking for many years retiring from Chase Bank. After her retirement she worked at W. Cromwells and Brooks Brothers at the Outlet Mall.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Clifford and Nannie Florence Polsgrove Black and brother, Clifford Wayne Black.

She is survived by her daughters, Stacey Allred (Jeff) of Shelbyville; Tara Fleming of Lexington; Lauren Tindle (Darrell) of Shelbyville; her grandchildren, Megan Breitenstein (Brian) of Shelbyville; Lindsay Curtis of Shelbyville; Cooper Allred of Shelbyville; Morgan and Jace Tindle both of Shelbyville; her great grandchildren, Trenton and Madeline Breitenstein; her sisters, Doris Stout (Ralph) of Virginia; Barbara Green (James "Mike") of Mississippi; Pam Baker (Laury) of Shelbyville; her brothers, Keith Black and Suter Black (Marietta) of Shelbyville and several nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be 5:00 P.M. Thursday, June 11, 2020 at the Shannon Funeral Home with Rev. David Clay officiating. Visitation will be from 1:00 P.M. until time of service on Thursday.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to American Cancer Society, 1640 Lyndon Farm Court, Suite 104, Louisville, KY 40223.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sentinel-News from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved