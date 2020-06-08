Judy Black Fleming, 74, of Shelbyville passed away Friday, June 5, 2020 in Louisville after a brief illness.
She worked in banking for many years retiring from Chase Bank. After her retirement she worked at W. Cromwells and Brooks Brothers at the Outlet Mall.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clifford and Nannie Florence Polsgrove Black and brother, Clifford Wayne Black.
She is survived by her daughters, Stacey Allred (Jeff) of Shelbyville; Tara Fleming of Lexington; Lauren Tindle (Darrell) of Shelbyville; her grandchildren, Megan Breitenstein (Brian) of Shelbyville; Lindsay Curtis of Shelbyville; Cooper Allred of Shelbyville; Morgan and Jace Tindle both of Shelbyville; her great grandchildren, Trenton and Madeline Breitenstein; her sisters, Doris Stout (Ralph) of Virginia; Barbara Green (James "Mike") of Mississippi; Pam Baker (Laury) of Shelbyville; her brothers, Keith Black and Suter Black (Marietta) of Shelbyville and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be 5:00 P.M. Thursday, June 11, 2020 at the Shannon Funeral Home with Rev. David Clay officiating. Visitation will be from 1:00 P.M. until time of service on Thursday.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to American Cancer Society, 1640 Lyndon Farm Court, Suite 104, Louisville, KY 40223.
Published in The Sentinel-News from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.