Judy Timmons

Hall-Taylor Funeral Home
1185 Main Street
Shelbyville, KY
40065
(502)-633-1655
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:45 PM
Hall-Taylor Funeral Home
1185 Main Street
Shelbyville, KY 40065
Funeral
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Hall-Taylor Funeral Home
1185 Main Street
Shelbyville, KY 40065
Obituary
SHELBYVILLE-Judy Gayle Timmons, 55, of Shelbyville, died Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at the Hosparus Inpatient Care Center in Louisville.

She is survived by her husband, Chris Timmons of Shelbyville; daughter, April Douthitt of Shelbyville; and sister, Linda Andrew of Potosi, Mo.

Funeral services were Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, with the Reverend Jesse Baxter officiating.

Interment is in the Grove Hill Cemetery in Shelbyville.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville, and online condolences may be expressed at halltaylorfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Sentinel-News on Dec. 20, 2019
