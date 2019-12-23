SHELBYVILLE-Judy Gayle Timmons, 55, of Shelbyville, died Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at the Hosparus Inpatient Care Center in Louisville.
She is survived by her husband, Chris Timmons of Shelbyville; daughter, April Douthitt of Shelbyville; and sister, Linda Andrew of Potosi, Mo.
Funeral services were Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, with the Reverend Jesse Baxter officiating.
Interment is in the Grove Hill Cemetery in Shelbyville.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville, and online condolences may be expressed at halltaylorfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Sentinel-News on Dec. 20, 2019