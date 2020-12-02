1/
Julio Ordonez
Julio Junior Ordonez, infant son of Desirae Barker and Julio Ordonez Chumil passed away on Nov. 25, 2020 in Louisville.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Brayden Jacob Anthony Barker.
Along with his parents, he is survived by his sisters Destiny Barker, Ariyana Barker and Maliyah Cruz, brothers Zayden Barker and Noah Barker; grandmother, Alissa Barker (Leonardo Castaneda), grandfather, Richard Barker; and grandparents Tomas Ordonez Macaric and Maria Chumil Velasquez.
Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, the funeral service will be private.
Burial will be in Grove Hill Cemetery.

Published in The Sentinel-News from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
