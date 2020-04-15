June S. Jennings, 83, of Shelbyville, passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020, in Louisville.
She was a member of the Holly Hills Church of Christ. She graduated from Hazel (TN) High School and attended Murray State University.
She owned and operated Jennings Bookkeeping Service for many years. She, along with her husband O.J. ("Skip") worked with the Boy Scouts for over 30 years, and also worked with American Heritage Girls for several years. She enjoyed teaching Sunday School, attending UK Basketball games and crocheting.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Jan L. Jennings.
Published in The Sentinel-News on Apr. 15, 2020