June Jennings

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for June Jennings.
Service Information
Shannon Funeral Service - Shelbyville
1124 Main St.
Shelbyville, KY
40065
(502)-633-1266
Obituary
Send Flowers

June S. Jennings, 83, of Shelbyville, passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020, in Louisville.

She was a member of the Holly Hills Church of Christ. She graduated from Hazel (TN) High School and attended Murray State University.

She owned and operated Jennings Bookkeeping Service for many years. She, along with her husband O.J. ("Skip") worked with the Boy Scouts for over 30 years, and also worked with American Heritage Girls for several years. She enjoyed teaching Sunday School, attending UK Basketball games and crocheting.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Jan L. Jennings.
Published in The Sentinel-News on Apr. 15, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.