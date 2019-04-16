June Stodghill (1925 - 2019)
June Roberts Stodghill, 93, of Mount Eden passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019, in Louisville.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John Thomas Stodghill; her sisters, Catherine Haydon and Helen Foster; and her brother, Bill Roberts.

She is survived by; her son, Mike Stodghill (Sharon) and daughter, Sherry Gash (Marshall) both of Mount Eden.

Funeral services were April 16, 2019 at Shannon Funeral Home with Sherry Gash, Bro. Roy Temple, Jr. and Rev. Adam Sayre officiating. Burial followed in Grove Hill Cemetery in Shelbyville.

Expressions of Sympathy may be made to Mt. Eden Christian Church 12241 Mt. Eden Road Waddy, KY 40076.
