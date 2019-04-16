June Roberts Stodghill, 93, of Mount Eden passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019, in Louisville.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for June Stodghill.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John Thomas Stodghill; her sisters, Catherine Haydon and Helen Foster; and her brother, Bill Roberts.
She is survived by; her son, Mike Stodghill (Sharon) and daughter, Sherry Gash (Marshall) both of Mount Eden.
Funeral services were April 16, 2019 at Shannon Funeral Home with Sherry Gash, Bro. Roy Temple, Jr. and Rev. Adam Sayre officiating. Burial followed in Grove Hill Cemetery in Shelbyville.
Expressions of Sympathy may be made to Mt. Eden Christian Church 12241 Mt. Eden Road Waddy, KY 40076.
Shannon Funeral Service - Shelbyville
1124 Main St.
Shelbyville, KY 40065
502-633-1266
Published in The Sentinel-News from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2019