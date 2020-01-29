Junies Ceasar Cardwell, 89, Shelbyville, died Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 at University of Louisville Health â€" Shelbyville.
A native of Shelby County, he was the son of the late Junius and Louise Lawson Cardwell. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.
In addition to his parents, three sisters, Mary Willie Harris, Mattie Lou Patterson and Roxie Cardwell, and four brothers, William Guinn, Samuel Cardwell, Charles Cardwell and George E. Cardwell, Sr., preceded him in death.
He is survived by three sons, Ronald Anthony Cardwell, Sr. (Elaine), Bruce Darrell Cardwell (Peach) and Kevin Rochelle Cardwell, Sr. (Anna); one daughter, Yolanda Francine Hickman (Lee); and one sister, Anna Louise Johnson, all of Shelbyville.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020 at Bethel A.M.E. Church. Visitation will be 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at Webb Funeral Home.
Rev. Robert M. Marshall, Sr. will deliver the eulogy, and Rev. Mac A. Pendleton will officiate. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery with military honors.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Webb Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.webbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Sentinel-News on Jan. 29, 2020