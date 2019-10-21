Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Justin Davis. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Justin Michael Davis, age 38, of Shelbyville, passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019 in Louisville, Kentucky.



He was a great baseball player, an avid UK fan, and loved to fish.



He was preceded in death by his mother, Elizabeth Ann "Beth" Davis and his brother, Keith Cook.



Justin is survived by his father, Robert Davis of Shelbyville; his brother, Josh Cook (Amanda) of Waddy; his grandfather, Roger Davis of Shelbyville; his uncles, Mike Davis (Kim) of Shelbyville and Mike Butts (Jennifer) of Campbellsburg; his nephews, Zack Cook of Shelbyville, Blake Cook of Waddy, Hunter Cook of Waddy, and Caleb Cook of Waddy; and his girlfriend, Kassie Martin of Springfield.



Funeral services will be 6 p.m. Friday, October 18, 2019 at Shannon Funeral Home. Visitation is 1 p.m. until time of service on Friday at the funeral home.

Justin Michael Davis, age 38, of Shelbyville, passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019 in Louisville, Kentucky.He was a great baseball player, an avid UK fan, and loved to fish.He was preceded in death by his mother, Elizabeth Ann "Beth" Davis and his brother, Keith Cook.Justin is survived by his father, Robert Davis of Shelbyville; his brother, Josh Cook (Amanda) of Waddy; his grandfather, Roger Davis of Shelbyville; his uncles, Mike Davis (Kim) of Shelbyville and Mike Butts (Jennifer) of Campbellsburg; his nephews, Zack Cook of Shelbyville, Blake Cook of Waddy, Hunter Cook of Waddy, and Caleb Cook of Waddy; and his girlfriend, Kassie Martin of Springfield.Funeral services will be 6 p.m. Friday, October 18, 2019 at Shannon Funeral Home. Visitation is 1 p.m. until time of service on Friday at the funeral home. Published in The Sentinel-News on Oct. 16, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sentinel-News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close