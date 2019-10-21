Justin Michael Davis, age 38, of Shelbyville, passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019 in Louisville, Kentucky.
He was a great baseball player, an avid UK fan, and loved to fish.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Elizabeth Ann "Beth" Davis and his brother, Keith Cook.
Justin is survived by his father, Robert Davis of Shelbyville; his brother, Josh Cook (Amanda) of Waddy; his grandfather, Roger Davis of Shelbyville; his uncles, Mike Davis (Kim) of Shelbyville and Mike Butts (Jennifer) of Campbellsburg; his nephews, Zack Cook of Shelbyville, Blake Cook of Waddy, Hunter Cook of Waddy, and Caleb Cook of Waddy; and his girlfriend, Kassie Martin of Springfield.
Funeral services will be 6 p.m. Friday, October 18, 2019 at Shannon Funeral Home. Visitation is 1 p.m. until time of service on Friday at the funeral home.
Published in The Sentinel-News on Oct. 16, 2019