Karin Baughman
SHELBYVILLE- Karin L. Muck Baughman, 73, of Shelbyville passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at her residence.
She was a native of Teublitz, Germany.
She is survived by her husband of fifty-six years, Richard L. Baughman of Shelbyville; sons, Michael Baughman (Jennifer), of Louisville, Christopher Baughman of Shelbyville; and Andrew Baughman (Erin) of San Diego, California.
A Memorial Mass will be said at 10 a.m., Tuesday, July 28, at the Church of the Annunciation with Father Michael Tobin celebrating.
Interment will be in Grove Hill Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Saint Anne Altar Society, Church of the Annunciation, 120 Main Street, Shelbyville, Kentucky 40065.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville and online condolences may be expressed at www.halltaylorfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Sentinel-News from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
Church of the Annunciation
Funeral services provided by
Hall-Taylor Funeral Home
1185 Main Street
Shelbyville, KY 40065
502-633-1655
