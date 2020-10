Or Copy this URL to Share

Karoline Frances Bentley, 62, of Waddy passed away Monday, Oct. 19, 2020 in Louisville.

She was preceded in death by her parents, George, Jr. and Wilhelmine Back Bentley.

She is survived by her aunts, Betty Bentley Ellis of Lancaster; Louise Bentley Wakefield of Shelbyville and cousin, Cindy Skinner of Frankfort.

Services will be private.

Shannon Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

