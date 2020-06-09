Katherine F. Booker, 81, Shelbyville, died Friday, June 5, 2020 at U. of L. Jewish Hospital in Louisville. A native of Shelby County, she was the daughter of the late George Booker and Georgia Smith Booker Riggs. She worked for Bendix Allied Signal in Frankfort, where she worked 28 years on the production line until her retirement.
In addition to her parents, one brother, William Robinson, Sr. and one nephew, Devin Booker, preceded her in death.
Survivors include one son, Calvin Jermaine Booker (Ashley Kays); one sister, Martha J. Booker; one brother, James E. Booker, Sr. (Mary Ann) and two grandchildren, DeAsia Booker and Kobe Booker.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m., Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Webb Funeral Home with visitation after 10 a.m. Minister Calvin "Chuck" Booker will officiate and Rev. James E. "Jimmy" Booker, Jr. will deliver the eulogy. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. The service will be livestreamed on Facebook.
Flowers are welcome and expressions of sympathy may be made to Kenwood Northeast Baptist Church, P.O. Box 351, Crestwood, KY 40014-0351.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Morton-Beckley Funeral Directors. Online condolences may be expressed at www.morton-beckley.com.
Published in The Sentinel-News from Jun. 9 to Jun. 12, 2020.