Katherine Harrod

The funeral for Katherine "Kitty" Goins Harrod of Shelbyville will be July 8, 2020, at Shannon Funeral Home. She passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020 in Louisville at Baptist East Hospital at 11:42 a.m.



Under normal circumstances, she would have been in worship at Shelbyville First Baptist Church. She died about the time during the church service when the pastor would have given the invitation to go forward to accept the Lord as Savior. It was fitting that the Lord called her home at that time, a time about which she was very familiar and comfortable.



Kitty was born December 12, 1942, the daughter of Landon and Dean Stivers Goins.



She graduated from Bagdad High School in 1960, after which she married Horace Harrod June 10 that same year. Her family and her faith were extremely important to her. She was a devoted member of First Baptist Church for over forty years after having also been a long-time member of Highland Baptist Church. She was a member of Max Doyle's Sunday School class.



Her family included three sons, Rusty, Mike and Lyn. Her boys were active athletes from childhood to college. She made every effort to support them by attending their games. She continued that habit with her grandchildren who lived in Shelbyville.



In recent years, Kitty was a clerk at Wal-Mart and in earlier years, she cared for children in her home and loved to see how their lives unfolded. She loved sewing and was talented enough to make most anything she wanted. One Christmas she was especially proud to have appliqued sweatshirts for family and friends.



She loved spending time with her family and hosting holiday meals. Her grandchildren especially loved her red velvet cake, orange Jell-o salad and macaroni and cheese. No Thanksgiving or Christmas meal was complete without her pretzel salad and dumplings.



Kitty, a cancer survivor, dealt with heart issues but always had a smile and pleasant personality that welcomed conversations.



She is survived by her husband, Horace; sons, Rusty (Sharon) of Lebanon, Tenn., Mike (Dawn) and Lyn of Shelbyville; grandchildren, Asia, Landon, and Amber of Tennessee, Jesse, Sam, Emme and Reece Harrod of Shelbyville; three great-grandchildren; and brother Gregg Goins of Bunn, NC and sister Paula (James Griffith) Reed of New Albany, Ind.



The funeral service will be July 8, 2020 starting at 2 p.m. and officiated by Duanne Puckett. Visitation will be 11 a.m.-2 p.m. The family requests everyone coming to the visitation and funeral to wear a mask and practice social distancing.



Burial will be private in Grove Hill Cemetery.



Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church, 1516 Midland Trail, Shelbyville KY 40065 or the Susan G. Komen Foundation, Dept. 41831, P.O. Box 650309, Dallas, TX 75265.



