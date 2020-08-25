1/1
Kathleen Donahue
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathleen Joyce Donahue, 79, of Shelbyville, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday August 23, 2020. She was born on February 27, 1941 in Sunfish Kentucky, the daughter of the late James and Hazel Lashley. Besides her husband of 49 years, James, she leaves to cherish her memory, sisters, Norma "Jean" (Russ) King of New Albany, Indiana, Irene Moore (Paul) of Louisville, Sharlene (Kenny) of Bowling Green Kentucky, niece, Lisa Sowders of New Albany, who was also her caregiver, brother-in-laws, Alvin and Pat (Lori) Donahue, sisters-in-law, Nancy Canales and Cathy (Hilary), as well as 9 nieces and nephews. Expressions of sympathy can be made in Kathleen's honor to her church, St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Pewee Valley.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sentinel-News from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Louisville Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home East
11601 Ballardsville Road
Louisville, KY 40241
(502) 241-8424
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved