Kathleen Donahue

Kathleen Joyce Donahue, 79, of Shelbyville, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday August 23, 2020. She was born on February 27, 1941 in Sunfish Kentucky, the daughter of the late James and Hazel Lashley. Besides her husband of 49 years, James, she leaves to cherish her memory, sisters, Norma "Jean" (Russ) King of New Albany, Indiana, Irene Moore (Paul) of Louisville, Sharlene (Kenny) of Bowling Green Kentucky, niece, Lisa Sowders of New Albany, who was also her caregiver, brother-in-laws, Alvin and Pat (Lori) Donahue, sisters-in-law, Nancy Canales and Cathy (Hilary), as well as 9 nieces and nephews. Expressions of sympathy can be made in Kathleen's honor to her church, St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Pewee Valley.

