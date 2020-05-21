Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathleen Young. View Sign Service Information Hall-Taylor Funeral Home 1185 Main Street Shelbyville , KY 40065 (502)-633-1655 Send Flowers Obituary

SHELBYVILLE- Kathleen Baker Young, 97, of Christiansburg, died on Monday, the 18th day of May, 2020, at Crestview Center in Shelbyville. Born in Christiansburg, she was the daughter of the late Harrison Wilmot and Jessie Elna Goins Baker and the widow of Earl M. Young, Jr. The oldest member of the Christiansburg Baptist Church, she taught Sunday School for over sixty years, formerly served as the W.M.U. director, and sang in the choir. She was a homemaker and her memberships included the Christiansburg Homemakers. She was formerly active in the Republican party and served as a poll official for many years. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Toni Young.



Her survivors include her son, David M. Young and his wife, Robin, of Christiansburg; her grandchildren, Jim Gaither of Princeton, New Jersey, Jeff Gaither and his wife, Chellie, of Shelbyville, Chris Gaither and his wife, Jennifer, of Louisville; Sarah Kathleen Niehaus and her husband, Matt, of Lexington, Dwight David Young and his wife, Allison, of Louisville, and Stephen Spencer Young of Sanford, Florida; and her thirteen great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.



The funeral will be private and the family will hold a memorial service at a later date. Interment will be in the Christiansburg Baptist Church Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Christiansburg Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 1037 Frys-Oldburg Road, Bagdad, Kentucky 40003. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville and online condolences may be expressed at

