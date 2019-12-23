Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathy Casey. View Sign Service Information LeCompte-Johnson-Taylor Funeral Home 1725 Louisville Road Frankfort , KY 40601 (502)-223-5858 Send Flowers Obituary

It is with great joy the family of Kathy Casey (Metts) announces her passing to be with her Lord and Savior. Kathy, 65, passed peacefully the morning of December 18, 2019, at home in Frankfort surround by the love of her family.



Kathy will be lovingly remembered by her husband Bobby M. Casey, children Daryl (Becki), Stephen (Kelly) Casey and Sara Wheeler (James), grandchildren Stephen Wheeler and Katie Wheeler, honorary grandchildren John Owen Thurman and James Thurman, sisters, Gene Rose (Metts) and Joyce Metts and many other family members and dear brothers and sisters in Christ. Kathy was preceded in death by her parents Eugene Metts and Helen Metts (Tracy) also of Frankfort.



A 26 year member of Buck Run Baptist Church, Kathy touched many lives through her work in the youth ministry, her community group, numerous mission trips including RAM, and mentoring young women. Kathy served as church treasurer and office volunteer and her home was a "home away from home" to young people in ministry. As an ardent supporter of the Frankfort Christian Academy, Kathy served on the board and as chairman. Like the Proverbs 31 woman Kathy's hobbies were sewing and quilting. She became known for her "pillow ministry" and gifted many with themed pillows to celebrate events in their lives. Kathy will perhaps best be remembered for her beautiful singing voice which she used to praise the Lord. Kathy was a former secretary with the KY Dept of Surface Mining.



Celebration of life will be at Buck Run Baptist Church Friday, December 27, 2019 from 4 pm to 8 pm and Saturday, December 28, 2019 from 10 am to 11 am, with services at 11 am. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Dr. Hershael York and Rev. Zack Thurman will officiate.



Pallbearers will be Robert Curry, Robert Farley, Tom Karsner, Charley Brown, Bruce Scott, Mike Hancock, Dariel Rexroat, and John Scott.



The family would like to thank Care Navigators for their loving care. Memorial gifts may be made to Care Navigators, 673 Teton Trail, Frankfort KY 40601 and Buck Run Baptist Church, ABIDE Campaign, 1950 Leestown Rd., Frankfort, KY 40601.



LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

