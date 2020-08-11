Katie Stevens

Katie B. Stevens, 83, of Shelbyville, formerly of Taylorsville, died Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at Norton Brownsboro Hospital in Louisville.
Born in Spencer County, she was the daughter of the late John William and Josephine Curtsinger McKinley, and the widow of Howard Thomas Stevens. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, William "Billy" Stevens, and her two daughters, Carolyn Stevens and Myrtle McGee.
She is survived by her daughters, Judy Curtsinger (Dennis) of Willisburg, and Regina Wilson and Rosemary Stevens both of Frankfort.
A private funeral service will be conducted with the Rev. Bill Taylor officiating. Interment will be in the Valley Cemetery in Taylorsville. Visitation is 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Taylorsville. Social distancing will be required and anyone entering the funeral home will be required to wear a mask and submit to a temperature check.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the American Cancer Society
, 1640 Lyndon Farm Court, Suite 104, Louisville 40223.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Taylorsville, and online condolences may be expressed at www.halltaylorfuneralhomes.com.