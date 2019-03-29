Keith Adams, 90, of Smithfield, passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019.
Keith was born to the late Jesse and Eva Adams in Moulton, Iowa. He was a retired mechanic and enjoyed working on his family farm. He was an Army veteran as well.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and his wife Ottie Lee Adams.
He is survived by his son William Adams; daughters, Sharon Ann Townely and Alma Lee Mattingly; brother, Raymond Adams; 7 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and 9 greatgreat-grandchildren.
Funeral services for Keith was held on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home, 10600 Taylorsville Road, Louisville, KY.
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
10600 Taylorsville Road
Jeffersontown, KY 40299
(502) 267-5461
Published in The Sentinel-News from Mar. 29 to Apr. 3, 2019