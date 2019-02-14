October 15, 1943-January 30, 2019
Keith passed away peacefully January 30, 2019. He is survived by beloved wife 55 years Helen, his beloved daughter Shannon (Brubaker) Nutter,( Ben). Three brothers, two grandsons Brandan Nutter(Laurel), Shain Nutter (Melanie) and four great grandchildren.
Join the family in the Celebration of Keith's life:
February 16, 2019 1-3:00 p.m. @ Shelby Christian Church, Shelbyville, KY.
Food May delivered to 496 Drane Lane, Eminence,Ky 40019 (Nutter's)
Donations may be made to the Brubaker family (Helen or Shannon Nutter) at the above address.
Published in The Sentinel-News from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2019