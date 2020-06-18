Kendrick Chambers

Kendrick Darnell Chambers, 56, Shelbyville, died Monday, June 15, 2020 at Baptist Health Louisville Hospice Facility following a brief illness. A native of Shelbyville, he was the son of the late Alex Chambers, Jr. and Dora Mae Young Chambers. He graduated from Shelby County High School and attended Eastern Kentucky University for two years, where he played basketball and studied accounting. He was an assembly line worker at Omega Plastics in Shelbyville. In his leisure time, he enjoyed working in the yard, flowers, talking and fixing things. He was a member of Shelby Congregational Methodist Church.



Survivors include one daughter, Ashlii Chambers of Louisville; two sisters, Theresa Chambers Harris (Rev. Anthony D.) of Louisville and Cheryl Graves of Frankfort; one brother, Victor Young (Amy) of Edinburgh, IN; three grandchildren, Jamal Chambers, Dorian Chambers and Anthony Chambers of Louisville and a host of aunts and uncles, including James Alice Wakefield, other relatives and friends.



