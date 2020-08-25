Kenneth Chisholm, 71, of Shelbyville, passed peacefully at his home on Wednesday August 19, 2020.

He was born September 21, 1948 in Bethlehem, Ky to his parents, the late James Chisholm, his mother the late Linnie Chisholm. He is also preceded in death by a brother Emmitt Michael Chisholm.

Survivors include his daughter Julie Bolin-Cooley (Scott) and two sons Kenneth Bolin and Randy Bolin. Three grand-daughters Shayla Bolin, Laci Bolin and Ashlyn Mathis. Three brothers Wayne Chisholm (Mary), Larry Chisholm and Bobby Chisholm. Four sisters Carolyn Waford, Terry Banta, Brenda Chisholm and Marie May (Roger). Many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Kenny worked in concrete construction for many years and was a member of The Loyal Order of The Moose of Shelbyville. Kenny was a huge fan of UK basketball, loved his western shows and enjoyed spending time with the ones he loved the most- family and friends!!

Funeral services will be held 3 p.m. Monday, August 24, 2020, at Sholar Funeral Home of Pleasureville. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until time of funeral services. Burial will be in Pleasureville Cemetery.

