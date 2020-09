Or Copy this URL to Share

Kenneth A. "Kenny" Graham, 71, passed away Friday, September 25, 2020 in Russell Springs, KY.

He was preceded in death by her parents, William Brown and Elise Stutzenberger Graham.

He is survived by several cousins and his caregivers, Linda and Gary Burton.

There will be no services. Burial will be in Resthaven Memorial Park. Shannon Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

