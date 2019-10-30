Kevin Meadows

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kevin Meadows.
Service Information
Hall-Taylor Funeral Home
1185 Main Street
Shelbyville, KY
40065
(502)-633-1655
Obituary
Send Flowers

SHELBYVILLE- Kevin L. "Bear" Meadows, 60, of Shelbyville, died Monday, the 28th day of October, 2019, at his residence. A native of Shelbyville, he was the son of the late Leslie Meadows, Jr. and Nettie Rose Cox Meadows. An outdoorsman, he was an accomplished fisherman. He collected tackle and manufactured his own lures. He had a great appreciation for nature and enjoyed spending time on his bass boat and vacationing on Daytona Beach.

His survivors include his wife of over forty years, Connie Meadows of Shelbyville; his brothers, Ricky Meadows and Rodney Meadows; his very close friends whom he also considered to be his brothers, Mike Davis, Rob Davis, and Greg Jansen; and special nieces and nephews.

Services will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Taylorsville and Shelbyville and online condolences may be expressed at www.halltaylorfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Sentinel-News from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.