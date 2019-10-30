SHELBYVILLE- Kevin L. "Bear" Meadows, 60, of Shelbyville, died Monday, the 28th day of October, 2019, at his residence. A native of Shelbyville, he was the son of the late Leslie Meadows, Jr. and Nettie Rose Cox Meadows. An outdoorsman, he was an accomplished fisherman. He collected tackle and manufactured his own lures. He had a great appreciation for nature and enjoyed spending time on his bass boat and vacationing on Daytona Beach.
His survivors include his wife of over forty years, Connie Meadows of Shelbyville; his brothers, Ricky Meadows and Rodney Meadows; his very close friends whom he also considered to be his brothers, Mike Davis, Rob Davis, and Greg Jansen; and special nieces and nephews.
Services will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Taylorsville and Shelbyville and online condolences may be expressed at www.halltaylorfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Sentinel-News from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2019