Kimberly Lynn Loving Gardner, 43, of Louisville died Sunday, April 19, 2020 at home.
A native of Shelbyville, she is the daughter of Debra Lee Gallagher Loving of Shelbyville and Winfred Madison Loving III of Westport.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her son Demarcus Treshon Raisor of Shelbyville; daughters, Sierra Nichole Gardner and Bryanna Renae Gardner of Louisville; and sisters, Natalie Loving Holder of Louisville and Shawna Renae Loving of Frankfort.
A private funeral service will be 2 p.m., Friday, April 24, 2020 at Webb Funeral Home. The funeral will be livestreamed on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/webb.fhlive and also via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89102034009. Cremation will follow the service.
A public memorial service will be planned when conditions allow.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Morton-Beckley Funeral Directors. Online condolences may be expressed and are encouraged to help the family at a time we are unable to be together at www.morton-beckley.com.
Published in The Sentinel-News from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020