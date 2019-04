Kimberly Rae Logsdon, 45, of Shelbyville, Ky went to be with her Lord and Savior March 26th, 2019. She is preceded in death by her mother, Judy Rae Smith , and Brother Michael Z. Smith. Kimberly is survived by her husband Paul H. Logsdon, sons; Joshua M. Logsdon, Isaac Z. Logsdon, Michael D. Logsdon and David H. Logsdon, daughter, Liberty R. Logsdon, Father Larry Z. Smith, Step-Mother Sharon T. Smith, Aunts; Joyce A. Nay (Ben), Martha S. Smith (Roy), Ada M. Smith, and Rita J. Jones (Wayne), Uncles; Steven L. Smith and Michael L. Logsdon and several cousins. Kimberly was a graduate of South Oldham high school and attended University of Louisville and University of Kentucky. She was a member of Shelbyville Christian Assembly and actively volunteered and ministered in Shelbyville at the following locations; Colonial Hall, Victory Baptist, Church of Annunciation, Seventh Day Adventist, Operation Care and Centro Latino. A memorial service will be Saturday, March 30th at 1pm, Highland Baptist Church. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, March 30th, 1:30- 3 PM at Highland Baptist Church, 511 Mt. Eden Road, Shelbyville, in the Fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made to Kimberly’s family.